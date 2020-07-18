BASIC (BASIC) Price Down 10.6% Over Last Week

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. BASIC has a market capitalization of $8.49 million and approximately $334,080.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BASIC has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. One BASIC token can currently be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BASIC Token Profile

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,058,146,726 tokens. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic

BASIC Token Trading

BASIC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

