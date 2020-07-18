Beam Achieves Market Cap of $24.50 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Beam coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00004029 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Bisq. Beam has a total market capitalization of $24.50 million and $7.93 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beam has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003048 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 50% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000065 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 66,425,960 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw . The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy

Beam Coin Trading

Beam can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

