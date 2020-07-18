Benefytt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BFYT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Benefytt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BFYT) will announce $50.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Benefytt Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $41.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.35 million. Benefytt Technologies reported sales of $58.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benefytt Technologies will report full-year sales of $317.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $299.67 million to $326.91 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $345.75 million, with estimates ranging from $333.68 million to $352.78 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Benefytt Technologies.

Get Benefytt Technologies alerts:

Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.30). Benefytt Technologies had a positive return on equity of 40.88% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $71.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.86 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BFYT shares. SVB Leerink cut shares of Benefytt Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Benefytt Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Benefytt Technologies from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Benefytt Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Benefytt Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Benefytt Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Benefytt Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $4,347,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in Benefytt Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ acquired a new position in Benefytt Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $403,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Benefytt Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, AXA acquired a new position in Benefytt Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BFYT traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $31.00. 943,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,234. Benefytt Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.33. The company has a market capitalization of $441.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Benefytt Technologies Company Profile

Benefytt Technologies, Inc engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It operates through the following segments: Medicare Segment and IFP Segment. The Medicare Segment includes offering of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The IFP Segment includes individual and family health insurance plans (“”IFP””), short-term medical (“”STM””) insurance plans, health benefit insurance plans (“”HBIP””) and supplemental products which include a variety of additional insurance and non-insurance products.

See Also: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Benefytt Technologies (BFYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Benefytt Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefytt Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.