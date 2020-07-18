Benefytt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BFYT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Benefytt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BFYT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several research firms have commented on BFYT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benefytt Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Benefytt Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Benefytt Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Benefytt Technologies from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Benefytt Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

Benefytt Technologies stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $31.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Benefytt Technologies has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $31.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.33.

Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $71.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.86 million. Benefytt Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 40.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Benefytt Technologies will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFYT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Benefytt Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Benefytt Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Benefytt Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Benefytt Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benefytt Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Benefytt Technologies Company Profile

Benefytt Technologies, Inc engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It operates through the following segments: Medicare Segment and IFP Segment. The Medicare Segment includes offering of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The IFP Segment includes individual and family health insurance plans (“”IFP””), short-term medical (“”STM””) insurance plans, health benefit insurance plans (“”HBIP””) and supplemental products which include a variety of additional insurance and non-insurance products.

