Benefytt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BFYT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Benefytt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BFYT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.
Several research firms have commented on BFYT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benefytt Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Benefytt Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Benefytt Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Benefytt Technologies from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Benefytt Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.
Benefytt Technologies stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $31.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Benefytt Technologies has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $31.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.33.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFYT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Benefytt Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Benefytt Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Benefytt Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Benefytt Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benefytt Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.
Benefytt Technologies Company Profile
Benefytt Technologies, Inc engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It operates through the following segments: Medicare Segment and IFP Segment. The Medicare Segment includes offering of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The IFP Segment includes individual and family health insurance plans (“”IFP””), short-term medical (“”STM””) insurance plans, health benefit insurance plans (“”HBIP””) and supplemental products which include a variety of additional insurance and non-insurance products.
