Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.00 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) to report sales of $9.00 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Best Buy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.17 billion and the highest is $9.69 billion. Best Buy reported sales of $9.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full-year sales of $42.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.52 billion to $43.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $44.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.14 billion to $45.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.26. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.70.

In other Best Buy news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 6,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.64, for a total value of $519,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,218 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $94,285.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,811.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,073,876 shares of company stock valued at $89,658,539 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 71.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 522 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,289,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,469. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $91.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

