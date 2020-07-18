BetProtocol Hits 24 Hour Volume of $386,538.00 (BEPRO)

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last seven days, BetProtocol has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. One BetProtocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BetProtocol has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $386,538.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010903 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.66 or 0.01885394 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00087979 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00188362 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001101 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001990 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000189 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About BetProtocol

BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official website is www.betprotocol.com . BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol

BetProtocol Token Trading

BetProtocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BetProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

