Binance Coin (BNB) Price Hits $17.21

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Binance Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $17.21 or 0.00187771 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.68 billion and $139.83 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Binance Coin has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Binance Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010890 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.00 or 0.01887232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00088200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001117 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002314 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00115490 BTC.

Binance Coin Coin Profile

Binance Coin’s launch date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 179,883,949 coins and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 coins. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Binance Coin Coin Trading

Binance Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.