Binance USD Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 18th. During the last week, Binance USD has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $174.44 million and approximately $66.98 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010910 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045766 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $454.38 or 0.04960766 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00019888 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00056128 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031943 BTC.

Binance USD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

