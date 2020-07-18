Bitball Treasure Price Down 59.3% Over Last Week (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 47.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Bitball Treasure token can currently be bought for about $36.97 or 0.00403122 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded down 59.3% against the US dollar. Bitball Treasure has a market capitalization of $16.64 million and approximately $15,795.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitball Treasure alerts:

inSure (SURE) traded down 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000842 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011167 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010872 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008112 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000821 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011172 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure (CRYPTO:BTRS) is a token. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitball Treasure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitball Treasure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.