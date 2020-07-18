BitCoen (BEN) Reaches Market Cap of $40,921.55

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. BitCoen has a market cap of $40,921.55 and $93.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitCoen has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One BitCoen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.67 or 0.01951417 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007461 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,135.68 or 0.99779382 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00001089 BTC.

BitCoen Coin Profile

BitCoen is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io . BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

