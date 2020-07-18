Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Reaches $225.34

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $225.34 or 0.02457997 BTC on popular exchanges including HBUS, IDCM, Coinfloor and Coinsquare. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $4.16 billion and approximately $862.16 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,167.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00621990 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004309 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010194 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000189 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000666 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,465,525 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

