Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Price Hits $0.0320 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be bought for $0.0320 or 0.00000350 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $19,219.68 and approximately $80,997.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00499456 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00024601 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00014652 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000134 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00019576 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003238 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003899 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000351 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Profile

Bitcoin Classic (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

Bitcoin Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

