Bitcoin Diamond 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $16.51 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00009821 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, BtcTrade.im, Indodax and Gate.io. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $167.91 million and approximately $16.51 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006348 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000476 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001663 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00028343 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, OKEx, BtcTrade.im, BigONE, Kucoin, Indodax, Huobi, Crex24, HitBTC, Exrates, CoinBene, Gate.io, Binance, YoBit and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.