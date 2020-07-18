Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6,607.00

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex, STEX, Trade Satoshi and Graviex. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $182,922.70 and $6,607.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

Bitcoin Incognito can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, STEX, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

