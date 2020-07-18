Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 18th. During the last week, Bitcoin Planet has traded 88.1% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Planet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Novaexchange and CoinExchange. Bitcoin Planet has a total market cap of $583.00 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00048331 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.32 or 0.00757194 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.19 or 0.01782604 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00168240 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009842 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00010300 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00164369 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,146.06 or 0.99905648 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Planet is bitcoin-planet.net . Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_

Bitcoin Planet Coin Trading

Bitcoin Planet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Planet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Planet using one of the exchanges listed above.

