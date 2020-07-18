BitcoiNote (BTCN) Price Down 4.7% This Week

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded up 17.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. BitcoiNote has a market cap of $21,482.11 and approximately $2.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoiNote coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24. During the last week, BitcoiNote has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote Coin Profile

BitcoiNote (BTCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 11,732,690 coins. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN. BitcoiNote’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinote. The official website for BitcoiNote is www.bitcoinote.org.

BitcoiNote Coin Trading

BitcoiNote can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoiNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoiNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

