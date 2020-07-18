Bitcoinus Hits Market Capitalization of $3,468.21 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $3,468.21 and $25.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoinus token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. During the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded 48.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoinus alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00048924 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,151.15 or 0.99773151 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00001053 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000308 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00119304 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006280 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000488 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

BITS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz

Bitcoinus Token Trading

Bitcoinus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoinus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoinus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.