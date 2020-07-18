Bitcore Reaches Market Cap of $3.15 Million (BTX)

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Bitcore coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001927 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, CoinExchange, QBTC and CryptoBridge. Bitcore has a total market cap of $3.15 million and approximately $940.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcore has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,155.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.57 or 0.02572838 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.61 or 0.02453211 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00464212 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.01 or 0.00742797 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012771 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00066202 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.07 or 0.00645108 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00014510 BTC.

Bitcore Coin Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,352,960 coins and its circulating supply is 17,852,001 coins. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcore

Bitcore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Exrates, QBTC, HitBTC, CoinExchange, Bit-Z and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

