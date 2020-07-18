Bitradio Price Reaches $0.0082 on Major Exchanges (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Bitradio has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $73,474.40 and $47.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007116 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002284 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,917,526 coins and its circulating supply is 8,917,522 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

