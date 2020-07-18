BitWhite Tops 24 Hour Volume of $15,356.00 (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 18th. BitWhite has a market cap of $24,995.99 and $15,356.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitWhite coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin, BitFlip, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange. During the last seven days, BitWhite has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00027306 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000216 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BTW is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitWhite can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and BitFlip. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

