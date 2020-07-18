Bitzeny (ZNY) Trading Down 19.9% Over Last 7 Days

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitzeny has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar. Bitzeny has a market capitalization of $194,066.79 and approximately $22.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00465062 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012766 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000488 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003403 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005821 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

Bitzeny is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org

Bitzeny Coin Trading

Bitzeny can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

