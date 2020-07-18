BK IRELAND GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BK IRELAND GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. AlphaValue downgraded shares of BK IRELAND GRP/ADR to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of BK IRELAND GRP/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BK IRELAND GRP/ADR in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of BK IRELAND GRP/ADR in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BK IRELAND GRP/ADR in a report on Monday, June 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKRIY traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.06. 2,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,397. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.95. BK IRELAND GRP/ADR has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $5.96.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial and leverage finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

