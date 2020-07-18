Blocknet (BLOCK) Hits One Day Volume of $25,561.00

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. In the last seven days, Blocknet has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.37 or 0.00014939 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Upbit. Blocknet has a total market cap of $9.52 million and approximately $25,561.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 54.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Blocknet

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,959,758 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

