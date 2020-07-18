Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $168.93 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) will announce sales of $168.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $154.00 million and the highest is $186.58 million. Bloom Energy reported sales of $233.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full year sales of $817.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $726.80 million to $964.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $955.20 million to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $156.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.64.

In related news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 338,847 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $5,113,201.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,952.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 10,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,854 shares in the company, valued at $997,045.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 380,602 shares of company stock valued at $5,517,285. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 420.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 114,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 92,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Bloom Energy by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 37,681 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Bloom Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 185,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 29,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 699,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 468,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.99. 6,528,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,008,172. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.48.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

