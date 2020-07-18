Bloom Price Reaches $0.0659 on Major Exchanges (BLT)

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Bloom token can currently be purchased for about $0.0659 or 0.00000718 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, AirSwap and Upbit. Bloom has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and $2,868.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bloom has traded 38.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010877 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.10 or 0.01887298 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00088202 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00187757 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001110 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002003 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000200 BTC.

About Bloom

Bloom’s launch date was November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bloom’s official website is hellobloom.io . The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bloom Token Trading

Bloom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, TOPBTC, Bittrex, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

