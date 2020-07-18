Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) PT Raised to $100.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $103.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.08.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $77.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.17. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $102.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 515.98% and a negative return on equity of 65.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 749.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.98) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 26,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $2,092,263.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,888,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,335.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,349 shares of company stock worth $5,001,908. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 649.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 18,046 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,546 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 267.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 139,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 101,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.