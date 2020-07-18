BOLT Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $190,558.00 (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. BOLT has a market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $190,558.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BOLT has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One BOLT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and BitMax.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.09 or 0.01887659 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00088752 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00187348 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001110 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 77.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002496 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000200 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 tokens. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global

BOLT Token Trading

BOLT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

