BOOM (BOOM) Price Hits $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. During the last seven days, BOOM has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. BOOM has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $19,146.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOOM token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and BitMart.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010903 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.63 or 0.01884920 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00086732 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00186921 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001103 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001991 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000190 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000199 BTC.

BOOM Token Profile

BOOM’s total supply is 971,847,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 782,816,619 tokens. BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io

Buying and Selling BOOM

BOOM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

