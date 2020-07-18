Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on BOUYF. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bouygues from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bouygues from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of BOUYF remained flat at $$36.80 during midday trading on Monday. Bouygues has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $44.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $69.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.76.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Bouygues will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials.

