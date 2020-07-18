Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of research firms recently commented on BOUYF. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bouygues from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bouygues from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.
Shares of BOUYF remained flat at $$36.80 during midday trading on Monday. Bouygues has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $44.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $69.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.76.
About Bouygues
Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials.
