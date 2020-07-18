BOX Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $5,724.00 (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 18th. BOX Token has a total market capitalization of $2.85 million and $5,724.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BOX Token has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. One BOX Token token can currently be bought for $0.0286 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, HitBTC and Bit-Z.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008443 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002833 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000288 BTC.

About BOX Token

BOX Token (BOX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,609,050 tokens. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888 . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one . BOX Token’s official website is box.la

BOX Token Token Trading

BOX Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HitBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

