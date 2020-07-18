BRITVIC PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

BRITVIC PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BRITVIC PLC/S in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRITVIC PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of BRITVIC PLC/S in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BRITVIC PLC/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BRITVIC PLC/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

BTVCY traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.82. 5,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,270. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average of $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. BRITVIC PLC/S has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $27.35.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

