Brokerages Anticipate Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amalgamated Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.23. Amalgamated Bank posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amalgamated Bank.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $53.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.94 million.

AMAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Amalgamated Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of AMAL stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.24. The stock had a trading volume of 22,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,589. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.37. Amalgamated Bank has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.48% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

