Brokerages Anticipate Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) will report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Banco Bradesco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Banco Bradesco posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Banco Bradesco.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter.

BBD has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Banco Bradesco from $9.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bradesco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 1,146,373.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 515,868 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,218,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,678 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 17,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBD traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.13. The company had a trading volume of 11,998,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,709,718. The company has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.02. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be paid a $0.0036 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 5.63%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Bradesco (BBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.