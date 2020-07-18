Brokerages Anticipate Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.90 Million

Equities analysts expect Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) to post $3.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.25 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $29.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 86.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $9.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 million to $15.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $20.11 million, with estimates ranging from $6.04 million to $45.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 282.91% and a negative net margin of 207.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Nomura Securities started coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corbus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.72.

NASDAQ:CRBP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.91. 1,309,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,415. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.29 and a twelve month high of $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average of $6.29. The stock has a market cap of $500.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.44.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $52,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $71,000. 48.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

