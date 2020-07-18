Brokerages Anticipate CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) to report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CSG Systems International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. CSG Systems International reported earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSG Systems International will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CSG Systems International.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $227.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSGS. ValuEngine raised CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.87. CSG Systems International has a 1 year low of $36.33 and a 1 year high of $58.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

In other CSG Systems International news, EVP Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 4,653 shares of CSG Systems International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $225,623.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,777 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,366.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CSG Systems International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in CSG Systems International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 8,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

