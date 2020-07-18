Brokerages Anticipate Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Will Post Earnings of $4.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will post earnings of $4.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.21. Molina Healthcare posted earnings per share of $3.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full year earnings of $11.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.49 to $12.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $14.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.01). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 40.87%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MOH shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup raised Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to an “average” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $206.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.57.

Shares of MOH traded up $1.70 on Friday, hitting $185.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,554. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $102.85 and a fifty-two week high of $196.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.20.

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $308,174.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.46, for a total value of $311,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,423,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,234,000 after purchasing an additional 718,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,482,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,105,000 after purchasing an additional 28,160 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,202,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,969,000 after acquiring an additional 384,127 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,042,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,490,000 after acquiring an additional 534,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 811,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,377,000 after acquiring an additional 71,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

