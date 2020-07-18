Brokerages Expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $176.75 Million

Equities analysts expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to post sales of $176.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $170.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $183.80 million. Aspen Technology reported sales of $195.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year sales of $567.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $561.65 million to $574.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $598.94 million, with estimates ranging from $568.47 million to $620.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aspen Technology.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 60.82% and a net margin of 39.54%. The business had revenue of $132.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZPN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush cut their price target on Aspen Technology from $154.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.13.

NASDAQ:AZPN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,486. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.31. Aspen Technology has a 12-month low of $73.07 and a 12-month high of $142.89.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 29,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $2,822,818.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,513.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald P. Casey sold 1,577 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $154,325.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,582.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,172,806 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 146.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Aspen Technology by 1,528.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 50,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 47,024 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Aspen Technology by 258.3% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in Aspen Technology by 13.5% during the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

Featured Article: Return On Assets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Technology (AZPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.