Brokerages Expect Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) to announce $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.39. Gibraltar Industries posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.03 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROCK. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Gibraltar Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Sidoti raised Gibraltar Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 295,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 22,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,010,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,373,000 after acquiring an additional 70,464 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 17,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. 97.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROCK traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $50.50. 109,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.36. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $56.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.38.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

