Brokerages Expect S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.10). S&W Seed reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow S&W Seed.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 million. S&W Seed had a positive return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 17.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 20,610 shares of S&W Seed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $41,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 90,250 shares of company stock valued at $185,151 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in S&W Seed stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,271,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,402 shares during the quarter. S&W Seed makes up approximately 8.3% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wynnefield Capital Inc. owned approximately 12.79% of S&W Seed worth $8,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANW traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.60. 31,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,050. The firm has a market cap of $86.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.64. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $3.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.24.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&W Seed (SANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.