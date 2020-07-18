Brokerages Expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) to Announce $0.51 EPS

Brokerages expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) will post $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a positive return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TEVA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,827,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 161.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 38.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 77.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.36. 6,456,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,187,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $13.76.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

