Brokerages Expect TFI International Inc (NYSE:TFII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $863.81 Million

Brokerages expect TFI International Inc (NYSE:TFII) to post $863.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for TFI International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the lowest is $776.74 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year sales of $3.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $4.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $924.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.19 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised shares of TFI International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

TFII stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $39.83. 114,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,807. TFI International has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $40.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.189 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

