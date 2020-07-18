Brokerages Expect The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $584.14 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) will post $584.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $585.00 million and the lowest is $583.27 million. The GEO Group reported sales of $613.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full year sales of $2.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The GEO Group.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GEO shares. ValuEngine downgraded The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on The GEO Group in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

In other The GEO Group news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 2,100 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $30,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO George C. Zoley bought 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.37 per share, for a total transaction of $50,294.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,750,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,517,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth $5,191,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GEO stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $11.49. The company had a trading volume of 989,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,645. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The GEO Group has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $18.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.71%. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

