Brokerages Expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) to post $55.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tilray’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.90 million and the lowest is $53.00 million. Tilray posted sales of $45.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tilray will report full year sales of $240.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $225.00 million to $248.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $401.51 million, with estimates ranging from $342.23 million to $487.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.37 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 241.79% and a negative return on equity of 62.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on Tilray from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Tilray from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Tilray from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

In other Tilray news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 116,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total transaction of $897,176.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,193,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,248,445.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Auerbach sold 220,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $1,628,847.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 588,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,341,698.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 920,711 shares of company stock valued at $7,234,680. Insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $924,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. 7.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TLRY stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,190,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,834,375. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average of $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $915.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 3.25. Tilray has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $46.25.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

