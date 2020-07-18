Brokerages Expect WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) to report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. WesBanco reported earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $2.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $2.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $148.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.19 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

NASDAQ:WSBC traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.03. 154,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,822. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.35. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.02. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $39.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

In other news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $448,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,313.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,072 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,836 shares of company stock worth $883,173. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in WesBanco by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

