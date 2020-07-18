Brokerages Set Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL) Target Price at $10.05

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.50.

AVXL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $244,000. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,297,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 319,817 shares during the last quarter. 19.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVXL stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.43. 625,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.15 million, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.52. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $6.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.69.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

