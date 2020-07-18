Brokerages Set Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) Target Price at $11.35

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.35.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLEX shares. BidaskClub raised Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cfra reduced their price objective on Flex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Flex in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

In related news, insider Paul Humphries sold 24,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $265,519.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 593,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,331,848.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 46,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $489,887.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,392 shares of company stock worth $2,197,043 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,329,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Flex by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Flex in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,889,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,154,899. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.00, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.56. Flex has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Flex will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

