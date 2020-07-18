Brokerages Set International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) Price Target at $14.00

Shares of International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.
Several analysts have commented on IMXI shares. TheStreet raised International Money Express from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub upgraded International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.
Shares of International Money Express stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $13.20. The stock had a trading volume of 62,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,919. International Money Express has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $502.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.57.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 513.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in International Money Express by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in International Money Express by 20.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express in the first quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.66% of the company’s stock.
International Money Express Company Profile
International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.
