Brokerages Set Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) Target Price at $21.10

Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.75.

MRSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, VP Ashish Mandelia sold 3,383 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $76,083.67. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRSN. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 201,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 24,546 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 693,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 72,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 295.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. 59.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRSN traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.59. 888,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,616. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. Mersana Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $24.97.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,099.64% and a negative return on equity of 78.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.