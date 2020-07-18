Brokerages Set OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Target Price at $22.17

Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

OCFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Shares of OCFC stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.45. 129,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,299. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.64. The stock has a market cap of $996.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. OceanFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $26.09.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.59 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Steven James Tsimbinos purchased 2,600 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $46,566.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,062,657 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,680,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,846,281 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,374,000 after acquiring an additional 509,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,188,913 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,916,000 after acquiring an additional 90,941 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 956,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,510,000 after acquiring an additional 16,306 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,649 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after acquiring an additional 97,826 shares during the period. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.