Brokerages Set SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Price Target at $71.60

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on SJW Group in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on SJW Group in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on SJW Group from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE SJW traded up $2.04 on Monday, hitting $65.06. 104,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.91. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $74.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.27.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). SJW Group had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $115.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that SJW Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after purchasing an additional 108,003 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,536,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

